Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 1/19/2019

Roll up, roll up! Here are the latest free video games available for you to download, install, and play! Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores, go ahead and help yourself to some free games. Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s jump in!

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout Free Trial (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to play Call of Duty‘s take on the battle royale phenomenon, you’ll be very happy to hear that there is now a free trial across all platforms. Whether you’re on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, you can access Blackout up until Jan. 24. That is a pretty lengthy trial, so do make sure you squeeze in some time to play!

If you already own Call of Duty Black Ops 4, then please make sure you welcome new players to the game. Or, you know, you can use this opportunity to punish inexperienced noobs. Totally up to you!

Firewall Zero Hour Free Weekend (PS4)

Why not treat your PlayStation VR headset to the Firewall Zero Hour free weekend? This tactical FPS demo gives players access to all of the modes included in the full game: Single-Player Training, Player vs. AI, Multiplayer Training, and Multiplayer Contracts (PvP). This is an absolute must-play if you own PSVR and have time during the weekend to play!

Dead by Daylight Free Weekend (PC)

Dead by Daylight has a free weekend through the Steam store. PC players who feel brave enough to play, can download and install the game by heading to the title’s page.

The intense multiplayer survival game is now in its third year of development. Happily, it’s still getting a lot of support in the form of patches and content drops.

