Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 1/19/2019

Photo: Rockstar Games

Another week has finally come to an end, which means it’s time to catch up on the latest video game news! If you’ve had a busy seven days and haven’t managed to keep up with all of the gaming news, fear not, for Fails and Feels is here for you! Let’s jump right in!

Fails

Red Dead Redemption 2 Pinkerton lawsuit follows the real-life agency seeking royalties from the game

If you’ve played Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll know that one of the main enemies is the Pinkerton agency. Two of their fictional agents, Andrew Milton and Edgar Ross, pursue the Van der Linde gang follow through the game, playing a major role in the story.

Well, the real-life Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations is now suing Rockstar Games for the use of Pinkerton copyrighted assets. The firm is demanding a lump sum or ongoing royalties.

SouljaWatch down, Soulja Boy claims cameraman hacked website

Soulja Boy is back in gaming news again! This time it’s because his SouljaWatch site, which he uses to sell his various “video game consoles” has been taken down. Soulja Boy claims that his ex-cameraman hacked the website and brought it down.

If you were looking to buy the SouljaGame Handheld, which features many questionably legit games, then you’re currently out of luck. (This is a blessing in disguise!)

Feels

Rumor: New Star Wars game by EA Vancouver is set to release in 2020

Following reports that EA had canceled an upcoming Star Wars game, new rumors have surfaced suggesting that a different Star Wars title is in the works. EA Vancouver is the development team apparently at the helm of the game, with a target release window of 2020 being the aim. Not much is known about the project, but it’s good to know that the EA is still making some use of that tasty Star Wars license.

Dragon Ball Project Z RPG announced by Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball Project Z has been announced by Bandai Namco. Revealed during a Dragon Ball FighterZ live stream, the new game will be an action RPG. Unfortunately, that is all the information we have about the title so far. We can expect to hear more during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals on Jan. 26.

