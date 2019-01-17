Jason Reitman Breathes New Life Into ‘Ghostbusters’ After 30 Years

Photo: Mike Kemp (Getty Images)

Stay calm. Better yet, Stay Puft!

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the sequel to the original Ghostbusters, but after three decades of waiting (and repeatedly throwing in the towel), we finally (no offense, ladies) have a slimy sequel to the original ‘Ghostbusters’ source material, set for summer 2020 release. We’re quite literally bustin’ at the seams.

Jason Reitman, son of the original film’s director, Ivan Reitman (that makes it a family business), is set to co-write and direct the original cast, maybe even Bill Murray despite past reluctance, and help pass the torch to a younger generation. We’ve heard of stranger things happening.

AND. The new film was announced with a Reitman original teaser, including the classic Elmer Bernstein score, the Ecto and little light proton streaming, all the bustin’ essentials to whet your slimy pack.

This has long been the plan for spectral fanatic, Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Ray Stantz), who penned the original screenplay with the late co-buster, Harold Ramis (Egon Spengler). Ivan Reitman brought a futuristic Ghost Smashers script down to Earth, brought Bill Murray on board in the wake of John Belushi’s passing, and the rest, as they say, is movie history.

I remember reading a script for a third movie back in the ’90s called Ghostbusters In Hell, which was set to hand the proton packs and khaki jumpsuits off to a younger generation. While that idea was continually busted, the all-female cast was quickly ushered in back in 2016, despite a lot of online backlash. That film, albeit well done by Paul Feig and his ladies, will be separate from this film, which will pick up where the last one left off, albeit 30 years later.

The general premise seems to be a Stanger Things-type ensemble with a Goonies-esque plot of adventurous kids who stumble upon the equipment. While little else is confirmed, we do have proof that Jason Reitman is the only other person besides his dad qualified to take on such a feat…

That’s right, he’s in the original sequel. But don’t be fooled, this guy made his bones without the help of any ghosts with excellent films like Thank You For Smoking and Juno. But don’t worry, Papa Reitman is set to produce, along with Aykroyd and the rest of Sony’s Ghost Corps team. Way to keep it in the family, guys!

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman told Entertainment Weekly. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Man, we are so over 2019. The ’20s are already roaring with great movies, better politicians and slime time! See you slimers in Summer 2020.