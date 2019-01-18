Culture / Entertainment
Spider-Man: Far From Home

6 Sticky Questions Provoked By The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

by Kylie Hemmert
Photo: Marvel Studios

The Spider-Man: Far From Home teaser trailer brought a few surprises and exciting reveals. Can you say Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio? The sequel will follow Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he heads to Europe on a school trip which gets hijacked when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) shows up. Web-slinging and one-liners ensue as Spider-Man takes on a new set of villains.

The teaser also left us with plenty of questions regarding Avengers: Endgame. And what does this mean for Peter’s future in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We will have to wait until its release on July 5 to really find out, but until then here are six sticky questions Spider-Man: Far From Home has us dying to know.

Spidey skills: The New PS4 ‘Spider-Man’ Game’s Biggest Selling Point Is Selfies

Get the tissues ready: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Wins Award For Most Depressing Preview Ever

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Photo: Marvel Studios

Follow Mandatory on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram