'Afterparty'

After the breakout success of its first title (the supernatural coming-of-age mystery Oxenfree) all eyes are on developer Night School Studios’ newest narrative adventure: Afterparty. Lifelong friends Milo and Lola find themselves stuck in hell after their untimely demise. Their only ticket back to Earth? Drink Satan under the table.

Similar to Oxenfree, conversation occurs through interactive speech bubbles, and your responses have consequences that could change hell, and the duo’s relationship, forever.