The Most Savage Snub Victim: Rami Malek or President Trump?

We’re on the verge of top-notch awards season, the pinnacle of Hollywood stardom. But with the glitz and glamour also comes the embarrassment of the occasional snub, a flustering phenomenon that doesn’t discriminate, whether you’re Hollywood royalty or the president of the United States.

Take, for instance, exhibit A: Rami Malek, who, while on stage with his colleagues to accept this year’s Golden Globe for Best Drama (Bohemian Rhapsody), attempted, twice, to greet the category’s presenter, Nicole Kidman.

Two attempts, on stage, in front of thousands. Two snubs.

Ouch.

However, Kidman was embarrassed by the accidental snubbery, telling E.T. in Vanity Fair that the two actors laughed about it later. The fact is that we’ve possibly seen worse. Way worse.

Exhibit B: President Trump met the Polish president and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda in June of 2017 and the First Lady did this…

Savage snub or a simple misunderstanding? It’s obvious the First Lady makes a beeline for Melania Trump’s hand without a glance to President Trump. But many argue she was simply following the custom of greeting her fellow First Lady before greeting her male counterpart.

So even if these “snubs” were accidental, which is more embarrassing? Being ignored on the world stage in front of millions? Or being ignored on an actual stage in front of millions?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments!