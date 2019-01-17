7 Cannot Miss Spring Music Festivals

SXSW

SXSW is now known for being an international industry shin dig of music, film, and tech, but it still manages to hold onto its roots. The former local Austin band showcase is still the largest music festival of its kind, boasting over 2,000 acts per year. Many are upstarts who get their big break at SXSW. This year's hopefuls include garage punkers The Oh Sees, Korean post-rockers Jambinai, and New Zealand's The Beths.

Dates: March 11 - 17