This Week in Trailers: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ Leads a Pack of Netflix Movies

Photo: Netflix

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Velvet Buzzsaw

With 2014’s Nightcrawler writer/director Dan Gilroy showed the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles where violent crime and local media intersect — and overlap. In the legal drama Roman J. Israel, Esq., he used the city as a backdrop for the stubbornness of social change. Now, the filmmaker is showing an all-new side to the City of Angels with the Netflix horror/thriller Velvet Buzzsaw. The film will have its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival later this month before premiering on Netflix on Feb. 1.

Polar

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming Polar adaptation feature, featuring Mads Mikkelsen as The Black Kaiser, the world’s top assassin. Netflix will release the film globally on Jan. 25, 2019, excluding Canada, Germany, and China where Constantin Film will be handling distribution.

IO

Netflix has released a new trailer for their upcoming sci-fi drama IO, starring Anthony Mackie and Margaret Qualley. The film will arrive on Netflix on Jan. 18, 2019.

Fyre

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, which gives an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the infamous unraveling of the Fyre music festival. The documentary will launch globally on Netflix on Jan. 18, 2019.

Scary trailers ahead: Mandatory’s 10 Horror Movies To Scream Over in 2019

Little

Universal Pictures has released the official Little trailer, starring Regina Hall (Girls Trip), Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae (Insecure), and Marsai Martin (Black-ish).