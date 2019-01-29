Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Is A Love-Letter To Journalists

Photo: Lars Niki (Getty Images)

In an age of prequels, sequels, and remakes, audiences craving some fresh eccentricity can rejoice as filmmaker Wes Anderson is currently shooting his 10th feature film, The French Dispatch. Anderson is directing from his original screenplay with plans to premiere the movie in 2020.

The French Dispatch is a live-action feature set in Angoulême in southern France. Anderson, who lives in Paris, wanted to bring his latest project a little closer to home. The film is described as a “love-letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th Century Paris.” The comedy-drama-romance will reportedly thread three storylines, set in France following WWII.

The Usual Players

Some of Anderson’s onscreen regulars will appear in The French Dispatch, including Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, and Bill Murray. Stars that will grace the big screen for the first time in an Anderson picture include Benicio Del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, and Timothée Chalamet.

Henry Winkler was the most recently announced addition to the cast. The Fonz will also be joining Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe, and Kate Winslet in the Indian Paintbrush-financed film. Further details on The French Dispatch are being kept tightly under wraps, ratcheting up our curiosity as well as our anticipation for some much-needed quirkiness.

Being Different is Fantastic

Anderson is a seven-time Oscar nominee who has created a special space of originality while embracing a message that different is better. He is the mind behind Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, the stop-motion animated Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and the stop-motion animated comedy-drama Isle of Dogs, which has been nominated for the 2019 Animated Feature and Original Score Academy Awards.

For audiences that are looking forward to more of the filmmaker’s unique style, on-point dialogue, dark humor, and genre-bending tales, Anderson is currently also in pre-production on another project titled The Rosenthal Suite. The comedy centers on an unlikeable, selfish guy who hires someone to pose as his best friend in order to win a bet and will undoubtedly feature Anderson’s bizarrely charming formula. In the meantime, we’ll see if Anderson will walk away with a gold statue on Oscar night.

