9 Celebrities Who Need to Sit Out 2019

There's no denying that Lin-Manuel Miranda has more talent in his goatee than most of us. His hip-hop-inspired remix of Alexander Hamilton’s story is a cultural touchstone that has raked in billions of dollars. The question remains: can the man with a hyphenated name be more than that Hamilton rap guy? His hokey take on a cockney accent in Mary Poppins Returns was a bad call in a bad movie, but he's going to be taking "his shot" in a long list of upcoming projects including the upcoming Little Mermaid live-action remake, so prepare yourself.