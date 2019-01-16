9 Celebrities Who Need to Sit Out 2019
Not to name any names (Kanye) but there are certain stars who we saw enough of in 2018. Mandatory’s nine Celebrities Who Need to Sit Out 2019 should go on an extended vacation, put their phones down, and take a nap.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen is a socially-conscious celebrity with Sports Illustrated cover girl looks and an on-point Twitter game, but she's taking up way too much of our timelines. There she is hosting Lip Sync Battle (really?) or NBC's New Year's Eve show or blabbing about her cookbook or getting in a Twitter fight or making faces on an awards show with her hubby John Legend. Sometimes, less is more, especially if you have not one discernible talent.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
There's no denying that Lin-Manuel Miranda has more talent in his goatee than most of us. His hip-hop-inspired remix of Alexander Hamilton’s story is a cultural touchstone that has raked in billions of dollars. The question remains: can the man with a hyphenated name be more than that Hamilton rap guy? His hokey take on a cockney accent in Mary Poppins Returns was a bad call in a bad movie, but he's going to be taking "his shot" in a long list of upcoming projects including the upcoming Little Mermaid live-action remake, so prepare yourself.
6ix9ine
6ix9ine is literally going away for a while, having spent the past couple months in prison while facing racketeering and weapons charges. We hope no one inside makes him his "Bebe."
Lena Dunham
If Lena Dunham isn't making insensitive comments, she's apologizing for saying them. Yet she still gets TV, movie, and book opportunities thrown her way. The only voice of a generation she represents is "white privilege."
Kanye West
"Kanye" should be the term given to a celebrity who needs to take a nap and chill. As in, "Did you see what Justin Bieber did. Man, I wish he would do a 'Kanye.'" Let's get it into the Merriam-Webster or at least on Urban Dictionary.
PewDiePie
To call this Swedish YouTuber a celebrity is already stretching it, but the kids do love them some PewDiePie. Although his Disney-backed YouTube reality show was cancelled after he made anti-Semitic comments, his online presence has not only survived but thrived. Let's hope he stays in his lane and doesn't make a lame mainstream crossover attempt again.
Cardi B
We might go into cardiac arrest if we have to hear "I Like It" again. Sure, Cardi B's stripper pole-to-riches story is a good one, but we don't need to know so much about her baby daddy drama with Offset or seeing it play out at live shows.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Dwayne Johnson seems like a great guy with a big heart and presidential aspirations, but the Rock seems to be cooking up more content than we can consume. Get yours, brah, but you don't have to do every project that involves you sporting a sleeveless shirt.
Spiderman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was genius on so many levels, but its greatest gift was curing us of superhero fatigue. This is especially true of our friendly neighborhood web crawler who starred in reboots, sequels, animated shows, and video games, all in 2018. Please, Marvel take your own advice, "with great power comes great responsibility."
