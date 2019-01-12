Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 1/12/2019

Here are the latest free video games available for you to download, install, and play! Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores, go ahead and help yourself to some free games. Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s jump in!

Resident Evil 2 ‘1-Shot’ Demo (PS4, Xbox One)

The hotly-anticipated Resident Evil 2 remake is set to launch on Jan. 25. Fortunately for those who can’t wait that long, Capcom has provided a “1-Shot” demo, which is now available on both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace. The reason that the demo is called “1-Shot,” however, is that players only get 30 minutes of gameplay time. Once the timer runs out, the demo will end, and it cannot be replayed. Make the most of your time with this one! (Note: There may be a way around this 30-minute limit!)

God Eater 3 Demo (PS4)

A demo for God Eater 3 has finally found its way to the U.S. and EU PlayStation stores. It’s available to play as a solo experience, or you can choose to group up with others for co-operative play. New gameplay mechanics like the God Arcs and Burst Arts can be previewed in this demo.

Halo 5 Guardians Free Weekend (Xbox One)

If you have somehow managed to buy an Xbox One without also purchasing Halo 5 Guardians, this weekend is a great time to finally give the game a go! Microsoft is opening the game up to all players during a free weekend. What’s more, there is double XP available, for those who want to really get their grind on!

Unreal PT (PC)

If you never managed to play the original P.T. demo, or if you want to re-experience the horror, then you’ll be happy to learn that the fanmade Unreal PT has now been completed. Created using the Unreal Engine, Unreal PT is free to download and experience.

What Remains of Edith Finch (PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch is now available for free through the Epic Games PC store. We mentioned it last week, but now it’s finally out and ready for you to download. Ensure you’re quick in capitalizing on this offer, as it will expire on Jan. 25.

