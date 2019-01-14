‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Is Turning Summer Upside Down

Photo: Netflix

Stranger Things fans gathered online on Nov. 6, 2018, to celebrate the anniversary of the day Will Byers went missing. Netflix joined in on the festivities with a holiday video featuring some of the young cast members wrapping presents for a few lucky fans. The streaming giant has been in a giving mood, later announcing over New Year’s Eve that Stranger Things Season 3 would be premiering on July 4, 2019.

Season 3 Premiere Date

Keeping with the spirit of New Year’s, the Stranger Things teaser featured real footage of Dick Clark hosting his famous New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with 1985 on the horizon. The event was being televised in Hawkins, Indiana, sponsored by the Starcourt Mall, rumored to be a significant setting in Season 3.

The footage is interrupted a couple of times by a retro computer screen with the words “When blue and yellow meet in the west” and later “The silver cat feeds.” The video is then literally turned upside down, fast-forwards in time and reveals that the upcoming season will launch on the streamer on July 4, 2019.

Summer of Change

Everyone is eager to find out what the big bads have in store for our favorite Hawkins residents, but Season 3 is as much about growing up as it is about fighting monsters. With the main characters getting older, expect to see them experience some growing pains.

We know the Upside Down will be further explored and that the Mind Flayer is still alive and now aware of the kids. The poster below offers some perspective, providing some more clues to Stranger Things’ darkest season yet.

Stranger Things Season 3 will consist of eight episodes and is created by the Duffer Brothers, who also serve as executive producers and directors along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Patterson.