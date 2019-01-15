Culture / Entertainment

9 Rising Film and TV Stars to Watch in 2019

by Patrick Green
Photo: Mike Pont (Getty Images)

Every year there are fresh faces that come out of nowhere to become the next big thing in film and television. In reality, these actors, actresses, and filmmakers have been honing their craft for years, if not decades, and are finally reaping their much-deserved rewards. Here are nine Rising Film and TV Stars to Watch in 2019.

Queue them up: 8 New Netflix Originals We Can’t Wait For

Scary stars: Mandatory’s 10 Horror Movies To Scream Over in 2019

Who are some of your favorite faces you think will break big in 2019? Leave your picks in the comments.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.