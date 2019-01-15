9 Rising Film and TV Stars to Watch in 2019

Every year there are fresh faces that come out of nowhere to become the next big thing in film and television. In reality, these actors, actresses, and filmmakers have been honing their craft for years, if not decades, and are finally reaping their much-deserved rewards. Here are nine Rising Film and TV Stars to Watch in 2019.

1/9 Sonoya Mizuno We first fell in love with Sonoya Mizuno when she cut the rug with Oscar Isaac in Ex Machina. After a supporting role in Crazy Rich Asians, the Japanese-born British actress is teaming up with Alex Garland again for his new FX limited sci-fi series Devs with Nick Offerman.

2/9 Barry Keoghan The Irish actor and amateur boxer has one of those faces that only a casting director would love. Armed with a chilling stare and Play Doh features that are both sympathetic and terrifying, the young character actor is starring in HBO's Chernobyl mini-series and the long-awaited FX adaptation of the graphic novel Y: The Last Man.

3/9 Reed Morano The longtime cinematographer was the first woman to win an Emmy for her ground-breaking work on The Handmaid's Tale. Now she will blazing a new trail in film with The Rhythm Section, an action-thriller starring Blake Lively and Jude Law. Photo: Desiree Navarro (Getty Images)

4/9 Stephen Dorff Stephen Dorff is destined to be this year's "I remember that guy." The former Blade star was once a Hollywood golden boy who lost out on the Titanic role to Leonardo DiCaprio. After years being stuck in B-movie purgatory, Dorff is getting another chance in True Detective Season 3 as Mahershala Ali's police partner.



5/9 Andrew Koji Andrew Koji is the latest Asian actor to step into Bruce Lee's kung-fu shoes. The unknown British-Japanese actor won the highly-coveted starring role in Cinemax's upcoming Warrior series which is based on a treatment Lee wrote before going off to film Enter the Dragon. Photo: Cinemax

6/9 Rosa Salazar You might recognize Rosa Salazar as Lucy from Netflix's Bird Box (whatever happened to her, BTW?) but you will definitely know her face (sort of) after the release of Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel. Salazar's motion capture performance in the James Cameron-produced manga adaptation has been praised and who could forget those big anime eyes? Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

7/9 Winston Duke Winston Duke's M'Baku was the unsung hero of Black Panther, but now he's ready for his close-up with a lead role (along with his Wakanda co-star Lupita Nyong'o) in Jordan Peele's horror-thriller Us.

8/9 Ryan Turek Ryan Turek is living the dream (or is it a nightmare?) of every horror movie diehard. Jason Blum's right-hand man went from writing about horror movies on Dread Central to making them. The director of development at Blumhouse Productions produced the new Halloween and Happy Death Day 2U. You can also get into his sick and twisted mind on his excellent Shockwaves podcast. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (Getty Images)



9/9 Naomi Scott The former Pink Power Ranger is taking on a new iconic role as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin. The Brit is also set to star in the Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie's Angels reboots along with Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska.

