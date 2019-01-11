Mandatory’s 10 Video Games To Get Excited About in 2019
Last year was an epic one for video games. From Red Redemption 2 to Far Cry 5 to Spider-Man, the console hits just kept coming. That’s going to be hard for 2019 to duplicate but it’s possible. Upcoming titles include Doom Eternal, Dead Or Alive 6, Team Sonic Racing, Crackdown 3, Rage 2, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and (fingers crossed) The Last of Us Part II. That’s a lot so let us break it down for you with Mandatory’s 10 video games that can’t be missed in 2019.
'Devil May Cry 5'
Demon slayers Dante and Nero are making their big return in Capcom's Devil May Cry 5. A mysterious new tattoo-covered character named V has also joined the fray in the latest story of the popular series. Dante, Nero, and V will all serve as playable characters with unique combat skills as they confront a demon invasion of Red Grave City. Oh, hells yeah.
Release date: March 8 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC
'Days Gone'
Days Gone is a Sony exclusive horror action title. Gamers will play as Deacon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter navigating a post-apocalyptic landscape. Freakers (fast-moving zombie-type creatures) will serve as the main antagonists and will surely scare up a few screams.
Release date: April 26 on the PS4
'Anthem'
Anthem is a new online multiplayer RPG genre mix from EA and BioWare. The sci-fi third-person shooter features fully-customizable exo-suits that Freelancers (characters you play) will sport. The Freelancers are the only thing that stands between a shadowy faction that threatens all of humankind and the ancient tech they covet. Players will join with up to three other gamers to explore the mysterious new world and face deadly enemies together.
Release date: Feb. 22 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC
'Far Cry: New Dawn'
The next installment in the open-world first-person shooter game series takes place in Far Cry 5's Hope County, Montana, 17 years after nuclear war. Survival in New Dawn is dependent on crafting makeshift weapons, building a home base, and fighting off the game's main antagonists. Mickey and Lou are twin sisters who act as leaders of the Highwaymen, pillagers and murderers who make seeing the "New Dawn" slightly more difficult.
Release date: Feb. 15 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC
'Cyberpunk 2077'
Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person RPG set 57 years following the 1988 tabletop Cyberpunk 2020 game. The setting takes place in the tech-advanced and corrupted year of 2077 in the dystopian Night City, California, where six distinct regions offer open-world gameplay. Players will also enjoy their completely customizable mercenary (named V) with other nefarious characters in the game.
Release date: TBD, 2019 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC
'Kingdom Hearts III'
About 13 years have passed since Kingdom Hearts II debuted in 2005. Now, the new year is kicking off with the long-anticipated conclusion of the story's main trilogy plot. Kingdom Hearts III features expanded worlds for players to journey through (including Pixar-based locations), more allies, new special attacks, and hopefully a satisfying final chapter.
Release date: Jan. 29 on the PS4 and Xbox One
'Metro: Exodus'
Metro: Exodus is the third installment in the Metro game series inspired by Dmitry Glukhovsky's bestselling novels. Exodus is a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter centering on the characters of Artyom and Ana. The antagonists will journey through a ravaged (and stunning) wasteland, with stealth acting as the key to survival.
Release date: Feb. 15 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC
'Gears 5'
The newest addition of the Gears of War franchise will focus on protagonist Kait Diaz as players navigate a deeper storyline within the familiar action gameplay. With the world crumbling, Diaz and her squad must uncover the origins of the Locust in order to protect what's left of humanity.
Release date: TBD, 2019 on Xbox One and PC
'Skull and Bones'
Ahoy, me hearties! Skull and Bones dives into piracy and naval warfare in a single-player campaign or multiplayer mode. Gamers will command warships in the upcoming action game, battling for dominance in the Indian Ocean.
Release date: TBD, 2019 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC
'Mortal Kombat 11'
Mortal Kombat 11 made a gruesome and unforgettable entrance at last year's Game Awards with the release of a buzz-worthy announcement trailer. The next evolution of the iconic fighting game franchise finds Dark Raiden at the center of the action. Players who pre-order the game will be given access to the Shao Kahn character as well as the game's beta phase for the PS4 and Xbox One.
Release date: April 23 on the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
