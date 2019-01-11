Mandatory’s 10 Video Games To Get Excited About in 2019

'Devil May Cry 5'

Demon slayers Dante and Nero are making their big return in Capcom's Devil May Cry 5. A mysterious new tattoo-covered character named V has also joined the fray in the latest story of the popular series. Dante, Nero, and V will all serve as playable characters with unique combat skills as they confront a demon invasion of Red Grave City. Oh, hells yeah.

Release date: March 8 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC