RANKED! The 9 Best Netflix Comedy Specials

Photo: Rick Kern (Getty Images)

For all of Netflix’s endless stream of original movies and television shows, it’s comedy specials that offer the most bang for our buck.

Audiences don’t have to invest a lot of couch time and mental effort to enjoy these hour-long stands up shows from some of our favorite comedians. Plus there’s no two-drink minimum like at the comedy clubs. Here are Mandatory’s RANKED! 9 Netflix Comedy Specials.

1/9 Ali Wong: 'Hard Knock Wife' Baby Cobra made Ali Wong a star, but it's her follow-up that proves she's not a one-hit comedy special wonder. Hard Knock Wife slays stereotypes with real talk that you overhear when men leave the room.

2/9 Dave Chappelle: 'The Age of Spin' The enigmatic comedy genius is one of the few funny men of 2019 who moves the pop culture needle a la Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy back in the day. After a self-imposed hiatus, his profitable Netflix return was like Michael Jordan coming back to the Bulls for his second championship run. Dave didn't reach Chappelle Show heights but he was still your Royal Highness.

3/9 Hasan Minhaj: 'Homecoming King' The former Daily Show correspondent had his meme moment when his 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech went viral. His Netflix debut is a captivating memoir of his immigrant backstory that fuels his political humor.

4/9 Adam Sandler: '100% Fresh' We can't believe we're admitting to this, but Adam Sandler's comedy special was funny. The Sand Man's made-for-Netflix movies have been terrible but his return to his stand-up roots took us back to the days when he first charmed us with his vaudevillian frat boy act. And we didn't even need the bong rips to laugh this time. Photo: Netflix



5/9 Hannah Gadsby: 'Nanette' This hour-long stand-up standout is less about self-deprecating humor and more about self-preservation tragedies as the funny woman from Down Under recalls her lifelong battles with sexism, homophobia, and assaults.

6/9 John Mulaney: 'Kid Gorgeous' John Mulaney is a stage performer who tells jokes. The former SNL writer uses dry wit, animated voices, and boyish energy to tell long-winded childhood tales that remind us of our middle school buddy who had undiagnosed ADHD.

7/9 Bill Burr: 'Walk Your Way Out' The comedic curmudgeon isn't afraid to "go there" with his politically-incorrect topics that feel like an amusing one-way conversation you might have at the local dive bar.

8/9 Katt Williams: 'Great America' Katt Williams is an old-school provocateur who isn't afraid to get dirty with his edgy, raunchy comedy. The king of underground comedy's latest special takes down 'Merica in pimp-tacular fashion.



9/9 Jim Jeffries: 'Bare' The Australian comedian spends a lot of his Netflix special taking potshots at American gun control (or lack thereof). He's not LOL funny but it's engaging dad humor.

