8 TV Shows That Scripted Their Own Exits In 2019

Photo: HBO

In the cutthroat world of entertainment, too many TV shows end up being cut short (looking at you, Firefly) before they can reach a conclusion that satisfies and rewards their fans.

It’s a frustrating part of falling in love with a show. Fortunately for us, these shows were able to go out on their own terms. They are able to fill in plot holes and give us the ending they envisioned.

They may be calling it but they’re also tying up any loose ends on their way out the door. So check out the top TV shows going out just the way they’ve planned it.

1/9 'Broad City' A show about two best buds in New York City isn't too original on its own. Good thing, then, that Broad City brought us tons of raunch and two of the funniest characters in recent memory. Five seasons may feel too short, but the creators said they always intended the show to be a quickie. Photo: Comedy Central

2/9 'Elementary' As a mystery procedural with a small twist (Watson is an attractive woman), Elementary made the most of their seven seasons. The show is ending on its own terms with a tidy conclusion in 2019. Photo: CBS

3/9 'Homeland' A show that loves to mess with the audience's perceptions and assumptions is going out with a bang in its eighth season. Expect it to blow more than a few minds. Photo: Showtime

4/9 'Orange is the New Black' Netflix's prison-dramedy was one of the first streaming giant's scripted successes, and the company says it still reels in viewers over seven years later. The show reaches its natural conclusion in 2019. Photo: Netflix



5/9 'The Big Bang Theory' After 12 seasons and countless Bazingas, The Big Bang Theory is calling it quits after 2019. As one of the longest-running and top-rated comedies of all time, they couldn't have scripted it any better. Photo: CBS

6/9 'You're the Worst' An anti-romcom, You're the Worst features the most dysfunctional relationship on TV. However, the realistic portrayal of emotional scars mixed with a healthy dose of dark comedy is breaking up with us for good in 2019. Photo: FX

7/9 'Mr. Robot' A show that pushes the boundaries of TV, Mr. Robot loves nothing more than making viewers unsure of what is going to happen next. The show was always intended to be a five-season bender, so we'll strap in for one more go-around. Photo: USA Network

8/9 'Veep' A show that was a clear spoof of politics in 2012 when it premiered may be mistaken for a documentary by the time it wraps in 2019. That's not a condemnation of the show, as Vice President Selina Meyer is as hilarious and bad at her job as ever; it's just that real politics are reaching the same level but without the great one-liners. Photo: HBO



9/9 'Game of Thrones' One of the most bombastic shows ever gets to write its own ending, literally. With the show's source material not being written any time soon, the creators get to script their own finish for Khaleesi and Jon Snow. Photo: HBO

