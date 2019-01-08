Binge & Buy: ‘Hell Fest’ and ‘Castle Rock’ Bring Scares to Blu-ray

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Jan. 8! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new movies, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019. Click each highlighted title to purchase through Amazon!

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Hell Fest

A serial killer in costume at a Halloween theme park kills off visitors, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun.

Mid90s

Written and directed by Jonah Hill, this film follows Stevie, a thirteen-year-old in ’90s-era L.A. who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.

Time Freak

A college student builds a time machine to stop his girlfriend from breaking up with him. Based on the short film of the same name.

Let the Corpses Tan

After stealing a truckload of gold bars, a gang of thieves absconds to the ruins of a remote village perched on the cliffs of the Mediterranean. Home to a reclusive yet hypersexual artist and her motley crew of family and admirers, it seems like a perfect hideout. But when two cops roll up on motorcycles to investigate, the hamlet erupts into a hallucinatory battlefield as both sides engage in an all-day, all-night firefight rife with double-crosses and dripping with blood.

Asher

Asher (Ron Perlman) is a former Mossad agent turned gun for hire, living an austere life in an ever-changing Brooklyn. Approaching the end of his career he breaks the oath he took as a young man when he meets Sophie (Famke Janssen) on a hit gone wrong. In order to have love in his life before it’s too late, he must kill the man he was, for a chance at becoming the man he wants to be.

The Oath (DVD)

In a politically divided America, a man struggles to make it through the Thanksgiving holiday without destroying his family. Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish star.

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

After getting fired by her scheming husband Shane Danger from his cappuccino shop, dissatisfied Lulu Danger (Aubrey Plaza) is stunned when a TV commercial for “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn For One Magical Night Only” reveals a mysterious man from her past (Craig Robinson).

OddSockEaters (DVD)

Based on the best-selling books by Pavel Srut, we’re introduced to the lives of the Oddsockeaters, small bandits responsible for socks that go missing when we only have one left from a pair.

Reissues

What Ever Happened to Aunt Alice?

Oscar winners Geraldine Page and Ruth Gordon sharpen their claws on each other in this chilling thriller about a lost fortune, a mad heiress, and a housekeeper hell-bent on digging up the truth.

The House That Would Not Die

Ruth Bennett (Barbara Stanwyck) has inherited an old house in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Amish country. She moves into the house with her niece, Sara Dunning (Kitty Winn). The house was built before the Revolutionary War and is said to be haunted by the spirits of its original inhabitants.

8MM

A private investigator (Nicolas Cage) is hired to discover if a “snuff film” is authentic or not. Joel Schumacher directs.

When Harry Met Sally

Shout Factory is releasing a 30th Anniversary Edition of Rob Reiner’s romantic comedy classic starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

Nemesis

Los Angeles, 2027. Troubled cyborg cop Alex (Olivier Gruner) is ordered by police commissioner Farnsworth (Tim Thomerson) to apprehend his former partner and lover Jared (Marjorie Monaghan), accused of smuggling data to information terrorists plotting to kill government officials.

New on Digital HD

First Man

The riveting story behind the first manned mission to the moon focuses on Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) and the decade leading to the historic Apollo 11 flight.

The Hate U Give

In this powerful drama based on the best-selling novel, when a teenager witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood friend, she must find her voice and stand up for what’s right.

Sgt. Will Gardner (in theaters and on VOD Jan. 11)

A troubled Iraq War veteran struggling to reintegrate into society sets out on a cross-country journey with the hope of reuniting with his young son.

Ashes in the Snow (in theaters and on VOD Jan. 11)

In 1941, a 16-year-old aspiring artist and her family are deported to Siberia amidst Stalin’s brutal dismantling of the Baltic region. One girl’s passion for art and her never-ending hope will break the silence of history.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Castle Rock: Season 1

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock is an original story that combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

