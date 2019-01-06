This Week in Trailers: ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Rings in the New Year

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Happy Death Day 2U

Universal Pictures has released the new trailer for Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day 2U, the sequel to the 2017 slasher hit. Starring returning cast members Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard, the film will arrive in theaters on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2019.

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Universal Pictures has released another trailer for the upcoming The Secret Life of Pets 2, this one featuring Tiffany Haddish’s character, Daisy. After Daisy has discovered a tiger being held in a cage, she enlists the help of Captain Snowball (voiced by Kevin Hart) to help free him or die trying — though the last part didn’t exactly sit well with the would-be hero. The film will be released on June 7, 2019.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Twentieth Century Fox has released a new trailer and character posters for the upcoming fantasy adventure film The Kid Who Would Be King, which opens on Jan. 25!

The Prodigy

Orion Pictures has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming supernatural horror movie The Prodigy. Starring Golden Globe-nominated actress Taylor Schilling, the film is set to hit theaters on Feb. 8.

Teen Spirit

Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment have released the full trailer for Teen Spirit, the feature directorial debut of Max Minghella. The film is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.

