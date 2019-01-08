8 New Netflix Originals We Can’t Wait For

Photo: Geber 86 (Getty Images)

We live in a time where we look more forward to what’s coming out on Netflix than our local theatre or favorite TV/cable station. And, why not? The streaming giant has given us Bird Box, The Christmas Chronicles, and a choose-your-own-adventure Black Mirror episode in just the past couple of months.

As we head into 2019, there will be a lot to binge on so here are 8 New Netflix Originals We Can’t Wait For.

1/8 'Sex Education' This British sex comedy is about a sex guru (Gillian Anderson) and her precocious son (Asa Butterfield) who becomes a reluctant teenage sex therapist for his hormonal high school classmates. Available Jan. 11 Photo: Netflix

2/8 'FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened' The 2017 shit show that never was now has its own documentary. In a story you can't make up, the luxury music festival turned out to be nothing more than a long con (and cheese sandwiches) from a cocky future felon. Available Jan. 18

3/8 'Trigger Warning with Killer Mike' The Run the Jewels rapper is never afraid to speak up, so giving him a series to confront the social issues of today seems like good TV. Available Jan. 18

4/8 'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' We love our true crime, but hearing the infamous "Lady Killer" reveal his evil deeds in his own words in this four-part docuseries is going to give us nightmares. Available Jan. 24 Photo: Bettman (Getty Images)



5/8 'Velvet Buzzsaw' Filmmaker Dan Gilroy reunites with his Nightcrawler stars (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo) in this horror-thriller film centered around the contemporary art world. Available Feb. 1 Photo: Claudette Barius (Sundance)

6/8 'Umbrella Academy' My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way's cult graphic novel comes to life. The adapted series starring Ellen Page is about a dysfunctional family of superheroes (think emo X-Men) who must put their differences aside to save the world. Available Feb. 15

7/8 'Turn Up Charlie' Idris Elba is not just a DJ in real-life but will play one in this truth-is-stranger-than-fiction series about a failed DJ who is forced to take on a side-gig as a nanny. Available March 15

8/8 'The Dirt' This biopic about the rise and fall of Mötley Crüe will feature lots of sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll and "Girls Girls Girls." Available March 22

