Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 1/5/2019

Photo: Ubisoft

It’s the first week of 2019, so here are some free video games to celebrate. Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores, go ahead and help yourself to some free games! Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s do this!

What Remains of Edith Finch (PC)

Epic Games is keeping the great free games coming, following up Subnautica and Super Meat Boy with What Remains of Edith Finch. This engrossing and incredibly good-looking walking simulator takes players on an emotionally driven journey. It will be available through the Epic Games Store PC client Jan. 10 through Jan. 25.

New Twitch Prime Games (PC)

If you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime, be sure to have your account linked up to Twitch, as you’ll find a slew of new games to download and play at no additional cost up until Jan. 31. Hyper Light Drifter, the first two seasons of Orwell, Republique, and Bomber Crew are all available.

PlayStation Plus January 2019 Games (PS4, PS3, PS Vita)

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you’ll now be able to download and play the January 2019 selection of games. Steep gives you a bunch of big mountains to ride down, either on skis, via wingsuit, snowboard, or by paragliding. Try to descend the mountains in the most stylish way possible. Portal Knights is another free title, offering an addicting cooperative multiplayer action-RPG experience.

Xbox Games With Gold January 2019 (Xbox One, Xbox 360)

The first two Xbox Games With Gold January 2019 titles are now ready for subscribers to download and play at no additional cost. These are Celeste, a platformer that received critical acclaim at launch, and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, a backwards compatible Xbox 360 game. On Jan. 16, WRC 6 and Far Cry 2 will join the lineup.

