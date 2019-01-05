Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 1/5/2019

It’s the start of a brand new year, but there is still video game news to catch up on! If you’ve had a super busy seven days and haven’t managed to keep up with the latest gaming news, fear not, for Fails and Feels is here for you. Here is the best and worst video games news!

First, let’s crack on with the Fails, before we move on with the Feels!

Fails

Fallout 76 Nukes Have Accidentally Been Removed by Bethesda

Fallout 76 just can’t seem to catch a break. Even with a brand new year ahead of the game, things were ruined on day one. One of the game’s main endgame activities, detonating nuclear bombs, was rendered inaccessible. As the date ticked over to Jan. 1, 2019, players found that they were no longer able to search for code pieces or use any nuke-related items.

Halo Infinite in a ‘No Win’ Situation, Says Series Co-Creator

Halo series co-creator Marcus Lehto has described the next game Halo Infinite as being in a “no-win situation.” It’s not that he thinks the upcoming game is doomed to fail, but more about the way that fans of the franchise are split on what they want: “Some want the core game and some want something entirely new. It’s a no-win situation.”

Feels

From Software Has Two Mystery Games In The Works

From Software’s Hidetaka Muyazaki has confirmed that the studio has two additional projects in the works, on top of supporting the recently released Deracine and the upcoming Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Muyazaki hasn’t given many hints about the mystery games, although he did tell Japanese outlet 4Gamer that they will be “From Software-esque.” This will obviously please fans of the developer, though more information would definitely be appreciated!

Jack Black’s Gaming YouTube Channel Hits 2 Million Subscribers Before Official Debut

Jack Black’s YouTube channel has continued to grow, despite the fact that no gameplay videos have actually been uploaded. At time of writing, the “Jablinski” channel is sitting at 2.6 million subscribers. There are currently three videos: one announcing the channel, one (posted only a week later) celebrating 1 million subscribers, and one titled “A House with a Pin in it’s [sic] balls.” Actual Jack Black gameplay videos are expected to start at some point this year.

