Mandatory’s 10 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2019

In the streaming music age, albums can seem to blend together. Releases sneak past us or are unceremoniously dumped onto Spotify without so much as a press release. This makes it easy to overlook the good stuff when it comes out.

These 10 albums, however, are different. Some of them have been in the works for over 10 years, and others are follow-ups to brilliant debuts. They are from artists who sprung a surprise reunion, rock stalwarts, and pop icons.

One thing they all have in common is that we cannot wait to hear them in 2019.

1/10 Megadeth: TBA These heavy metal icons are coming off an album, 2016's Dystopia, that earned them a Grammy. Lead singer Dave Mustaine says their new album is going to clear that high bar and go even further. Photo: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage (Getty Images)

2/10 The Chromatics: 'Dear Tommy' This album was finished all the way back in 2015 but band member Johnny Jewel had a near-death experience and trashed the entire album. Now re-recorded, expect to hear more of the Chromatics' punk-electronica blend, but better. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

3/10 Lana Del Rey: 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' Lana Del Rey has been drip-feeding new singles throughout 2018, and it's only made the wait for Norman Fucking Rockwell even harder. Del Rey's blend of pop melancholia sounds as good as ever. Photo: Stephanie Keith (Getty Images)

4/10 Tame Impala: TBA Tame Impala's four-year hiatus between releases feels like a lifetime. The members have spent these years producing and partnering with a wide range of artists and we can't wait to see what they bring on their new album. Photo: Burak Cingi/Redfern (Getty Images)



5/10 Royal Trux: TBA Royal Trux has continually been undervalued in general but their brand of sleaze-rock feels timely in 2019. It's been since 2001 since they released an album, but we're betting it will be worth the wait. Photo: Mick Hutson/Redferns (Getty Images)

6/10 Die Antwoord: '27' Love them or hate them, Die Antwoord is never boring. The South African hip-hop duo says that 27 will be the last release of Die Antwoord. It's bound to be different, and no doubt will take the band out with a bang. Photo: Santiago Felipe (Getty Images)

7/10 Chance the Rapper: TBA Chance hasn't released a full album in over two years, but Coloring Book was such a smash we can't help but be excited for another album. Photo: Scott Dudelson (Getty Images)

8/10 Tool: TBA Tool seems to be trying to supplant Guns N' Roses as the longest wait between albums. We've been waiting over a decade for a Tool album, and 2019 may finally be the year these alt-rock giants deliver. Photo: Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho (Getty Images)



9/10 Vampire Weekend: 'Mitsubishi Macchiato' Vampire Weekend has been quiet about the chances of a new album, but their Instagram activity has hinted that 2019 may finally bring a follow-up to the stellar Modern Vampires of the City. Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns (Getty Images)

10/10 The Raconteurs: TBA Jack White projects are always short-lived and exciting, so a new Raconteurs album more than 10 years after the last one is incredibly exciting. We have no idea what it'll be like. Photo: Flanigan/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

