Culture / Music

Mandatory’s 9 Breakout Music Acts of 2019

by Patrick Green
Photo: Xavi Torrent (Getty Images)

Clear up out those 2018 music playlists of Drake, Robyn, and The 1975 because there’s a bunch of music coming out in the new year that you need to stream/download, like, yesterday.

Wish list: Mandatory’s Dream Lineup For Woodstock 2019

Mandatory’s 9 Breakout Music Acts of 2019 features artists that you might not know yet but will become your playlist favorites before the year is over.

ICYMI music: Mandatory’s Best Song Remixes of 2018

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.