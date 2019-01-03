Mandatory’s Dream Lineup For Woodstock 2019

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails. Photo: JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO / Contributor (Getty Images)

Word of a Woodstock 50th Anniversary music festival has been finally confirmed by the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. The three-day event will happen Aug. 16 – 18, 2019 and is being billed as a “pan-generational music, culture, and community event” that will celebrate the golden anniversary of the original Woodstock concert with a series of concerts, TED-style talks and a “We Are Golden” history exhibit at the Museum at Bethel Woods (which is the site of the original 1969 concert).

Although Michael Lang, the co-creator of the original Woodstock festival, is planning a separate anniversary festival, the “Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival” (as they’re calling it) will be the one music lovers flock to because of their partnership with concert powerhouse Live Nation.

So now the question is: who will be playing Woodstock 2019? Although no performer has been formally announced, we here at Mandatory have our dream Woodstock 2019 lineup that we would want to see.

1/9 Daft Punk Any music festival worth its weight in flower crowns has to have these robot DJ gods on its wish list. Unfortunately, the French tag team rarely play live anymore, but maybe Woodstock 2019 will "Get Lucky."

2/9 Carlos Santana The living legend would be the first and only three-time Woodstock performer. Thankfully that "Smooth" accomplishment is set to become a reality as Santana was recently quoted in Billboard as saying that "If they invite me, I’m in.” Photo: Tucker Ransom (Getty Images)

3/9 Nine Inch Nails Sorry, Green Day, but the definitive performance at Woodstock 1994 came from Nine Inch Nails. After a long hiatus, Trent Reznor and company are back, better, and bleaker than ever as evidenced by their most recent tour, which makes us think a Woodstock 2019 show is going to happen.

4/9 Lauren Ruth Ward Woodstock has always been about showcasing the stars of tomorrow and none shines brighter in 2019 than Lauren Ruth Ward. The rising Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter is akin to a modern Janis Joplin. She's a multi-talented force of nature who would be one of the festival's breakout stars. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino (Getty Images)



5/9 Rage Against The Machine If there was ever a time and place for Zach de la Rocha and his former bandmates to rage again, "what better place than here, what better time than now?" Photo: Chris Saunders (Getty Images)

6/9 Beastie Boys The chances of a Beastie Boys performance minus the dearly departed MCA is probably never going to happen, but what if Ad-Rock and Mike D did a tribute to their fallen brother with a rotating guest list of rappers from that beloved hip hop era, like Q-Tip, Run-DMC, and LL Cool J? We would definitely buy a ticket to watch that!

7/9 Red Hot Chili Peppers The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the few bands from the 1994 lineup that are still putting out relevant music in 2019. But the truth is, RHCP are somewhere between "mild and medium" flavor without their on-again-off-again guitarist John Frusciante. Get him a pair of sock underwear and give these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers a headlining slot.

8/9 Swedish House Mafia EDM fans rejoiced when word of a Swedish House Mafia reunion tour was recently announced. A main stage performance seems not a question of "if" but more like "when."



9/9 Led Zeppelin If Woodstock 2019 really wants to make some noise, they've got to somehow reunite Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones. The rock legends have one more iconic performance in them before they take the "Stairway to Heaven" and this would be an epic way to go out. Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

On the road again: 12 Legendary Bands Still Touring