The Reboot of All Reboots: ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ in 2019 (With A Twist!)

TV show, Beverly Hills 90210. But it’s been even longer since the original cast has been together on screen, but that might all change in 2019 when the reboot of all reboots is given life. But, of course, there’s a twist. It’s been 20 years since we last saw our favorite zip code in full swing (reboots and Lifetime originals aside) with Brandon, Kelly and the gang together again on the coming-of-age classicshow,. But it’s been even longer since the original cast has been together on screen, but that might all change in 2019 when the reboot of allis given life. But, of course, there’s a twist.

While most of us learned the birds and bees and how to smuggle heroin in clay statues from Mexico (gracias, Luke Perry!), thanks to the power couple of pre-adolescent absentee parenting and Aaron Spelling’s heartthrob-ridden hit series, the cast (Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, Luke Perry, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green) has been discussing a return to the small screen for some time, one of the few reunions that could rival Friends and the like of ’90s nostalgia. The catch? They may not reprise their original roles.

Priestly, Spelling, Garth and Green have been spotted by — you guessed it — TMZ together in public, in which Priestly can “neither confirm nor deny” talks of returning to the snobbiest of zip codes for one of the longest-awaited returns to the screen. However, Priestly has been reluctant in the past to return after leaving the show one season before wrapping, despite being the main character, just before releasing a tell-all memoir about the goings-on behind the scenes of the nostalgic ’90s masterpiece.

Although most hit ’90s shows have made failed attempts to return, even Seinfeld who did theirs in HBO style to rectify their finale on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Priestly and the Beverly bunch are likely taking notes from the cautionary tales. Instead of picking up the shells of their now 50-year-old characters (likely ridden with multiple kids, receding hairlines and muffin tops), it’s possible the cast will return to undo the terrible OC-wannabe CW reboot that came and went five years ago and give people a true taste of modern 90210 with some familiar faces.

Some call it a much-needed payday for some out-of-work, over-the-hill actors, but we just call it good TV in the golden age of binging.