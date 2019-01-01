8 Musical Artist Comebacks We’re Excited For In 2019

There are eight artist comebacks we’re keeping an eye on for 2019. Some artists or bands are so consistent we take them for granted and roll out albums and tours like clockwork (looking at you, Rolling Stones).

However, other bands are so mercurial that they can hardly get together long enough to cut a new album every decade. These are the bands and artists who leave us impatiently waiting for the day they decide to go back into the recording studio.

Here are eight comebacks that we cannot wait to see in 2019. Whether these musicians are sticking around or they’re returning for a one-time thing remains to be seen, but we’re excited to catch these albums and tours.

1/8 Hootie & The Blowfish The '90s are never going out of style, as proven by the reunion of Hootie & the Blowfish. The band hasn't been a thing since singer Darius Rucker took time off to pursue an extremely successful career in country music. Photo: Steve Grayson/WireImage (Getty Images)

2/8 B2K It's been over 15 years since B2K were a thing, and a lot has changed. However, Omarion, J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil' Fizz are back in 2019 with a new tour and potential album. Photo: Scott Gries (Getty Images)

3/8 The Kinks The Kinks have carved out an incredible career, with hits spanning back to the '60s, but they could never get along. Their lead singer is finally putting aside their differences and working on a world tour for 2019. Photo: Scott Dudelson (Getty Images)

4/8 Ciara It's been close to five years since Ciara last released an album, but in late 2018 she gave us the first single to her newest album, which is due in 2019. If the album's anything like her past work, it'll be worth the wait. Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)



5/8 Swedish House Mafia One of the most popular house bands of all times, Swedish House Mafia lit the world on fire when they formed in 2008. Four short years later, they split, but they're planning a comeback in 2019. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

6/8 Wu-Tang Clan For the first time since Ghostface Killah's death, Wu-Tang will be back in their almost-entirety. The band will play a pair of shows celebrating the 25th anniversary of their first album, which promises to be one hell of a show. Photo: Andrew Chin (Getty Images)

7/8 The Strokes Five years after their last album, Julian Casablancas casually revealed the Strokes' newest album could be here in 2019. It's a long wait for what was once the premiere upcoming band in the world. Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

8/8 The Raconteurs As with all things Jack White, the Raconteurs came together, blew up and then promptly peaced out. Now, 10 years after their last album, they announced a new album and tour. Photo: Scott Legato/WireImage (Getty Images)