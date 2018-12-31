Monday Morning Jolt: Counting Down Two Decades Of Hits For New Year’s

Photo: Photographer is my life. (Getty Images)

What better way to celebrate New Year’s Eve than a countdown of the top songs of the last 20 years? Today, Monday Morning Jolt celebrates the most popular songs of the last 20 years based on the Billboard pop charts.

With this playlist, you’re basically time-traveling through the last two decades. How does ringing in the New Year with tunes by once-popular bands Lifehouse or Nickelback sound? These number ones will take you back, and some might make you wince.

So review our sometimes questionable taste of the past 20 years with this playlist: