Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 12/29/2018

Photo: EA

Bravo for surviving the holidays and coming out the other side! You deserve the reward of the (hopefully) relaxing weekend ahead! If you’ve had a super busy seven days and haven’t managed to keep up with the latest gaming news, fear not, for Fails and Feels is here to get you all caught up. Here is the best and worst video games news!

First, let’s jump into the Fails, before we move on with the Feels!

Fails

Battlefield 5 Sales Lead To EA Revising 2019 Projected Earnings Downward

It seems like Battlefield 5 didn’t manage to hit its targets, with EA having now revised its projected earnings for 2019 as a result of the game’s poor performance. The projected earnings of $5.55 billion have been decreased down to $5.20 billion.

The addition of microtransactions may help Battlefield 5 become more profitable. Though MTs often cause a lot of controversy in paid-for games, they are still purchased by many hardcore players. The Battlefield Coins currency is expected to arrive in mid-January, allowing for the purchase of unique cosmetic items.

Soulja Boy Says He’s “Not Scared of Nintendo” and “Fa***t Nerds”

Following the recent launch of his (rebranded Chinese emulator) consoles, Soulja Boy has been very active on social media. When he’s not thanking his fans for the 5 million alleged console sales he’s made, he’s instead delivering abuse to those doubting how legitimate his consoles and his claims are.

When asked what he would do if Nintendo was to issue copyright claims against his consoles, as the systems are loaded with SNES games and more, Soulja Boy said he’s “not scared,” before referring to critics as “fa***t nerds.”

Feels

The Last of Us Part 2’s Development Completes the Most “Heart-Wrenching” Scene

If you’re like us, you’re itching for any and every detail revealed about The Last of Us Part II. There are just so many questions that we fans need answering, and Naughty Dog remains masterful when it comes to keeping secrets. The latest bit of news concerns the game’s most “heart-wrenching” scene, which has now been fully filmed. Neil Druckmann tweeted an image that showed Ellie’s motion capture actor sitting listening to a guitar. He called it the “one of the most complicated” scenes he’s ever worked on.

Jack Black Now Has a Gaming YouTube Channel

Co-creator of the best song in the world, Jack Black, has started his own YouTube channel. Under the name “Jablinski,” the rockstar/actor announced that his channel was going to be “bigger than Ninja” and “bigger than PewDiePie.”

Jack Black is working with his son, 12-year-old Samuel Black, to create content about “games, food, and life.” Viewers can expect to see new videos uploaded every Friday.

