Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 12/29/2018

You’ve made it through the holiday week, surviving the holiday celebrations with a smile on your face. Now that it’s all over, it’s time to relax and enjoy some video games. Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores, go ahead and help yourself to some free games! Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s do this!

SOMA (PC)

GOG is offering the PC version of SOMA completely for free. This is a sci-fi horror title from the creators of the seriously spooky Amnesia: The Dark Descent. SOMA takes players deep beneath the ocean, resulting in a constant state of anxiety as the water, and many terrifying enemies, act as obstacles. Normally costing around $29.99, this offer is well worth signing up for. Simply enter your email and create an account, then add the game to your basket and checkout.

Super Meat Boy (PC)

Download the Epic Games client (which you will already have for the free Subnautica offer, or if you play Fortnite), and you’ll find Super Meat Boy now available to download and play for free on PC. This intensely difficult, yet incredibly addicting, platformer is absolutely worth the download for any PC gamer, as it runs on even the most basic hardware (including integrated laptop graphics!).

Twitch Prime Loot (PC)

Ensure you’re all caught up with the Twitch Prime loot by signing into the website and linking your Amazon Prime account. There’s the World of Tanks Care Package Bravo loot, Rainbow Six Siege Unique Twitch Prime Collection, SNK Bundle, and Devolver Digital Holiday Pack all waiting for you!

The latest addition to the free goodies is the Devolver Digital Holiday Pack. This includes: Broforce, Hotline Miami, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, The Messenger, STRAFE, Crossing Souls, and The Swords of Ditto.

