This Week in Trailers: ‘Hellboy’ and ‘Men in Black’ Return

Photo: Sony Pictures/Lionsgate

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Men in Black International

Sony Pictures has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Men in Black spinoff film, Men in Black International. Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are reuniting in this project as Agents H and M, respectively. The sequel will hit theaters on Fri., June 14, 2019.

Hellboy

At long last, the Hellboy trailer has been unleashed! David Harbour takes over the title role on April 12, 2019.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Where’d You Go, Bernadette, the latest feature from director Richard Linklater (Last Flag Flying, Everybody Wants Some!!), has just released an official trailer ahead of its release on March 22, 2019.

Greta

Focus Features has released the official trailer and teaser art for their upcoming suspense thriller Greta, starring Chloë Grace Moretz (Suspiria, Let Me In) and Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle). The film will arrive in theaters on March 1, 2019.

Dial Code Santa Claus

Dial Code Santa Claus, a French Christmas/action/horror film, is getting its first-ever U.S. theatrical run thanks to the American Film Genre Archive and the Alamo Drafthouse. The 1989 cult classic pre-dates Home Alone and features a kid forced to defend their home from a deranged killer in a Santa costume.

