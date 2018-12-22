Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 12/22/2018

We’re very proud of you! You’ve made it through another five days of employment, school, or whatever it is that burdens you during the week. Now that it’s all over, it’s finally time to relax and enjoy some video games. Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores, go ahead and help yourself to some free games! Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s jump on in!

Subnautica (PC)

Subnautica is now available to download for free through the Epic Games PC launcher. With alien ocean depths to explore, players will have plenty to see and do within the game’s universe. Get it downloaded on a decently-capable PC and you will be good to go!

Anno 1602 (PC)

Load up Uplay on a PC and get yourself Anno 1602 for free. Released in 1998(!), Anno 1602 is a strategy title that tasks players with finding an island world, colonizing it, and then expanding and evolving it.

New Origin Access Games (PC)

PC players who are signed up to the Origin Access program will now find A Way Out and Star Wars Battlefront 2 available to play at no additional cost. And yes, this is on the basic subscription, meaning more players now have access to these fantastic experiences.

Xbox Games With Gold January 2019 (Xbox One)

Xbox One owners who are subscribed to the Games With Gold service will soon have access to new titles. In January 2019, Xbox players will be able to pick up Celeste, Far Cry 2, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and WRC 6.

If you still haven’t picked up this month’s titles—which are comprised of QUBE 2, Never Alone, and Mercenaries Playground of Destruction—then hurry, as you don’t have long left to claim!

