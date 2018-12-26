9 Movie Sequels Coming in 2019 That You Might Not Know About

You probably can’t wait to see some of the sequels on deck for 2019. Which one of our favorite Marvel superheroes in Avengers 4: Endgame is alive or dead? How (or, more like, why) is Pixar is going to rewrite a perfect storybook ending in Toy Story 4?

While those iconic franchises will see their continuing stories unfold (along with Star Wars IX, Wonder Woman 2, It: Chapter 2) we are more interested in sequels that we can’t believe are actually happening.

Mandatory’s list of 2019 Movie Sequels That You Might Not Know About will bring back some familiar faces and continued storylines whether you like it or not.

1/9 'Glass' M. Night Shyamalan combines two of his biggest hits ( Unbreakable and Split ) that will reunite David Dunn (Bruce Willis) and Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) after nearly two decades. Add James McAvoy into the mix as The Beast and what you have is the motherf*cker of all sequels, as Jackson would probably say. Release date: Jan. 18, 2019 Photo: Universal Pictures

2/9 'Zombieland 2' Zombieland screenwriters (Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick) have been teasing fans of the 2009 horror-comedy hit with a sequel for years. The old gang is finally back together for a road-trip movie that will take Woody Harrelson and company on a zombie-killing journey through the American heartland. Release date: Oct. 11, 2019 Photo: Columbia Pictures

3/9 Child's Play Chucky has gotten a modern makeover and a new name (Buddi) in what the producers behind the It remake are calling a "new retelling" of the possessed killer doll tale. Release date: June 21, 2019 Photo: MGM

4/9 'Rambo 5: Last Blood' With the success of Creed, it was only a matter of bench presses before Sly Stallone would dust off the headband to his other iconic character. This time the damaged Vietnam vet teams up with a reporter (Paz Vega) to save a kidnapped girl from a vicious drug cartel in Mexico. Release date: TBA Photo: Lionsgate



5/9 'Hellboy' The cult comic book anti-hero has been dug up for a reboot. It's an entirely new team behind this edition with Neil Marshall taking over for Guillermo del Toro and David Harbour (Stranger Things) donning the title role. By the looks of the trailer, it seems like a monster mash-up of horror-CGI action and Deadpool comedy. Release date: April 12, 2019 Photo: Millenium Films

6/9 Untitled 'Terminator' Project The one thing missing from all the disappointing Terminator sequels since the the original sequel was Linda Hamilton. Will the OG female action star be the X factor necessary to successfully reboot the sci-fi franchise? Release date: Nov. 1, 2019 Photo: Skydance Media

7/9 'Shaft' Samuel L. Jackson has returned nearly 20 years after he took on the iconic blaxploitation role from Richard Roundtree. This time the bald badass of Harlem is passing on his leather trench coat to his son (Jessie T. Usher), a cyber security expert who dials up his Pops to help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's murder. Release date: June 14, 2019 Photo: Warner Bros.

8/9 'Happy Death Day 2' Blumhouse is serving up another slice of their surprise 2017 horror hit. The clever genre mix of a slasher movie stuck within a time loop is back in play along with writer/director Christopher Landon and star Jessica Rothe. Release date: Feb. 14, 2019 Photo: Blumhouse



9/9 'Men In Black International' It's been seven years since the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones series faded to black. Thankfully, they’ve switched it up with this reboot, reuniting Thor: Ragnarök's Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson with the lead roles as they investigate a mole in the alien-policing organization. Release date: June 14, 2019 Photo: Sony Pictures