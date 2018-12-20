Binge & Buy: ‘Venom’ and ‘The Predator’ Land on Earth

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Venom

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers, transforming him into Venom.

The Predator

Shane Black’s sequel follows a sniper, his autistic son, and a VA therapy group as they take on two different iterations of the classic title monster. Although it disappointed at the box office, give this one a second look now that the expectations aren’t as high. It’s quite a lot of fun.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls

The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro), who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart.

A Simple Favor

Stephanie is a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends Emily, a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star and Paul Feig directs.

Air Strike

During World War II, five different Chinese people fight their way through Japanese Air Force attacks to protect an important military machine in Chongqing, 1940.

Monster Party

Three small-time thieves specializing in home burglary pose as caterers for a fancy dinner party at the Malibu mansion of the extravagantly wealthy Dawson family. But their plan for the perfect heist goes horribly wrong when they discover that the Dawsons and their guests are actually a support group of recovering serial killers.

Who We Are Now

Recently released from prison, Beth (Julianne Nicholson) is working with her public defender (Jimmy Smits) to get her son back from her sister, who was awarded legal custody while Beth was incarcerated for 10 years. Soon after, she forms an unlikely alliance with Jess (Emma Roberts), an idealistic young protégé of the public defense team, who decides to take on Beth’s cause — whether Beth likes it or not. Also starring Zachary Quinto and Jason Biggs.

Reissues

Starman

John Carpenter’s classic 1984 sci-fi romance comes to Scream Factory Blu-ray, with new interviews with Carpenter and star Jeff Bridges.

The Jerk

From director and comic legend Carl Reiner, this classic stars Steve Martin in his feature film debut alongside Bernadette Peters, Rob Reiner, Bill Macy, and M. Emmet Walsh. Hailed as one of the funniest movies of all time, the seminal comedy showcases why Martin is one of the greatest comic performers of all time.

Horror Of Dracula

Christopher Lee began his iconic run as the Prince of Darkness alongside fellow Hammer Horror-mate Peter Cushing in this scarlet and ebon tinged full-color adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Dracula: Prince of Darkness

Christopher Lee’s second outing as the eponymous Dracula pushes the cinematic boundaries of graphic gore and terror in this 1966 Hammer Films classic.



New on Digital HD

Bad Times at the El Royale

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a past. During one night, all will have a shot at redemption…before everything goes to hell.

Between Worlds

Nicolas Cage stars in this twist-filled supernatural thriller that follows Joe (Cage), a struggling truck driver haunted by the memory of his deceased wife and daughter. Joe’s life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Julia (Franka Potente), a woman with mysterious spiritual powers, whose daughter Billie lies in a coma. Julia enlists Joe’s help to stop Billie from crossing over to the spirit world, but when Billie awakes, her body is possessed — by the vengeful spirit of Joe’s dead wife.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Our Cartoon President (DVD)

From executive producer Stephen Colbert comes an animated series about life inside the White House under Cartoon President Trump.

