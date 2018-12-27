Culture / Entertainment
Major Characters Exiting TV Series

TV Trend: Shocking Character Exits Will Likely Continue In 2019

by Kylie Hemmert
This year, TV didn’t shy away from risky character exits. While some characters have disappeared from the screen at the request of the actor or as a genuine part of the narrative, a few have unfortunately fallen victim to the “shock factor” trend.  Like it or not, we fear that will continue in 2019.

In the past, some character losses have allowed shows to thrive, while other series have struggled or ended completely. How to Get Away with Murder has recently suffered a drop in viewership, which could partly be due to the questionable decision to kill off Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch) last year. The unexpected death of male lead Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) in Homeland’s third season put the series in a ratings tailspin.

Instead of waiting to see which of our favorite characters will inevitably bite it next year, maybe we should go back and look over a few of the biggest losses of 2018 and evaluate how they impacted their respective series.

