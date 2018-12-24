7 TV Characters We Can’t Wait to Catch Up With in 2019

Photo: HBO

We spend so much time watching TV that many of us are more invested in the lives of our favorite shows’ characters than our real-life friends.

Mandatory’s 7 TV Characters We Cannot Wait to Catch Up With in 2019 are way more interesting, funny, and cool than anyone we know. Sorry, guys and gals, but it’s true.

1/7 Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones' While GOT fans have been trying to speculate on who will sit on the throne at the end, we're wondering what's going to happen to our fave character. When we last left the Hand of the Queen, he was peeping the Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow doing the nasty with a look that said "FML." Photo: HBO

2/7 Ofglen on 'Handmaid's Tale' Ofglen is the show's secret weapon, who we suspect will be leading the inevitable revolution to take America back after escaping Gilead and reluctantly leaving Offred (Elisabeth Moss) behind in the Season 2 finale. Just keep the car keys away from her. Photo: Hulu

3/7 Ed Kemper on 'Mindhunter' Netflix's reality-based serial killer show took 2018 off to hopefully include Ed Kemper into the storyline for Season 2. Actor Cameron Britton knocked the role out of the park with a cuddly, cutthroat performance that still keeps us up at night. Photo: Netflix

4/7 Paper Boi on 'Atlanta' While Donald Glover has become a household name and Lakeith Stanfield a red-hot movie star (both much deserved BTW), the heart and soul of this Emmy-winning FX show is without a doubt Brian Tyree Henry aka Paper Boi. After taking off for a world tour in the Season 2 finale, we can't wait to see more eye-rolling in the upcoming season. Photo: FX



5/7 Erica on 'Stranger Things' Lucas' sassy little sister is a fan favorite who will be seeing a lot more screen time. Actress Priah Ferguson has been bumped up to a Season 3 regular, so expect a lot of sass and snappy comebacks. Photo: Netflix

6/7 Todd Chavez on 'BoJack Horseman' Off all the colorful characters on BoJack Horseman, Todd Chavez is the one we could totally see in a spin-off. That's not just because the lovable slacker is voiced by Aaron Paul. His asexual storyline was a hilarious highlight of the last couple of seasons and we can't wait to see where he looks for love in Season 6. Photo: Netflix

7/7 Gus Fring on 'Better Call Saul' Gus is back to doing evil genius things in the Bad/Saul universe and the spin-off show is much better for it. Will we finally get to see him and Walter White "reunite" in Season 5? Photo: AMC