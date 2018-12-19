Culture / Entertainment

‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ And Other Holiday Songs With Confusing Lyrics

by Josh Helmuth
Photo: Keystone (Getty Images)

There’s been quite the controversy surrounding the holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” And for good reason. It is the “date rape” song after all.

Radio stations pulled it after people caught on to the lyrics being quite suggestive to sexual assault. And it only took 65 years for people to object!

On the other hand, some stations are in protest of the backlash and are now playing the song on repeat.

But the best outcome of this Christmas controversy is the birth of the “politically correct” version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” It’s garnered nearly 70 million views in one week.

But the 1940s classic isn’t the only holiday song with weird lyrics or those we simply don’t understand. What the heck do these famous lines from holiday jingles mean?

