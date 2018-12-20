Non-Superhero Movies We Want to See in 2019

Photo: Sony Pictures

Some are already calling 2019 the year of the superhero movie. There are close to a dozen Marvel, Warner Bros/DC, and Fox X-Men titles coming out this coming year, to say nothing of caped crusader fare like M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, Alita: Battle Angel (adapted from a manga), and Lego Movie 2 (which stars Batman).

We love our superheroes, but sometimes even diehard fanboys just want to see a movie where a guy/girl with daddy and/or mommy issues isn’t reluctantly saving the world. Here’s a rundown of Non-Superhero Movies We Want to See in 2019.

1/10 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' Quentin Tarantino is the last of the great auteur movie directors. For his ninth film, he’s enlisted a "who’s who" of Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie) for a tale about a faded TV actor and his stunt double who embark on a pulp-fiction-style odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles . Release date: Aug. 9, 2019 Photo: Sony Pictures

2/10 'Us' Jordan Peele's follow-up to Get Out is the most anticipated horror movie of 2019. The dark tale has fairly simple set-up: a mother (Lupita Nyong'o) and a father (Winston Duke) take their kids to their vacation beach house to unwind with friends. Doesn't sound that scary or profound, but we're sure that the Oscar-winning screenwriter will "peel" back some juicy layers. Release date: March 15, 2019 Photo: Blumhouse Productions

3/10 'The Irishman' The mob gang is back together: Scorsese. De Niro. Pesci. Enough said. Release date: TBA Photo: Netflix

4/10 'Ford v. Ferrari' Start your engines for a manly movie based on the rivalry between Ford and Ferrari. The race for dominance at Le Mans endurance race stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon with James Mangold (Wolverine) at the helm. Release date: June 28, 2019 Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)



5/10 'Brightburn' This James Gunn-produced sci-fi horror film is the anti-superhero movie with a clever twist on the Superman premise where a baby is found in the backwoods and raised by a loving family (including Elizabeth Banks). Release date: May 24, 2019 Photo: Sony Pictures

6/10 'Rocketman' The surprising success of Bohemian Rhapsody will kick-off a wave of musical biopics. Up next is Rocketman starring Taron Egerton as Sir Elton John. Ironically, director Dexter Fletcher was brought in to finish up on the Queen biopic after Bryan Singer's departure. Release date: May 17, 2019 Photo: Paramount Pictures

7/10 'Uncut Gems' The Safie Brothers' Good Time did the impossible by making Robert Pattinson a badass. (We kid, we kid.) The New York indie filmmakers are back with a bigger budget in another gritty, broken-neon NYC story with a smörgåsbord of talent: Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, and Jonah Hill. Release date: TBA Photo: Rob Kim (Getty Images)

8/10 'Knives Out' Whether you love or hate what Rian Johnson did to the Star Wars canon, you can't deny that he's made fun, out-of-the-box movies pre-Last Jedi. Described as a modern murder mystery in a classic whodunit style, Knives Out stars Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Michael Shannon, and breakout actress Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049). Release date: Nov. 27, 2019 Photo: Christopher Jue (Getty Images)



9/10 'Triple Frontier' JC Chandor's (Margin Call) globe-trotting action crime-thriller brings to mind those classic "guys-with-guns-on-a-mission movies" that we watched with our dads back in the day. Starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunman, and The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal. Release date: March 2019 Photo: Atlas Entertainment

10/10 'Gemini Man' Will Smith is now known as Willow and Jaden's dad, but it wasn't too long ago when he was the world's biggest movie star. Legendary director Ang Lee could help the Fresh Prince regain his crown in this dual role sci-fi action movie where a middle-aged Smith will go against his younger self. Release date: Oct. 4, 2019 Photo: Skydance Media

One superhero we’d like to see again: Why ‘Black Panther’ Is the Most Important Superhero Movie To Hit So Far