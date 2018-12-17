Ranked! The Very Best and Worst TV Reboots of 2018
Photo: Robert Trachtenberg (Getty Images)
This year saw several TV reboots, so much so we decided to see to it they’re ranked and ready for your pretty eyes. With the long-awaited reboot of Roseanne, followed by its swift ending, we saw the ups and downs of TV remakes unlike any other year.
And since 2018 had its fair share of reboots with mixed results, we figured it was our job to order them for you from worst to best. Some of the best could easily hit our Mandatory 2018 Hall of Fame, but for the most part, it’s the walk of shame for these poor ideas.
Whoa, horsey: The Rumored ‘Ace Ventura’ Reboot For TV Is Insanely Dumb (And Dumber)
1/7
7. 'Roseanne'
Well, if we're going to start with the worst, we might as well get the racist elephant in the room out of the way. What started as ABC's greatest and most unexpected triumph in years became their biggest downfall as soon as the season ended with that fateful tweet.
2/7
6. 'Murphy Brown'
We thought we saw the last of her when Murphy Brown signed off in 1998 after an impressive run on CBS, but twenty years later she's back with most of her former cohorts. Though this just in: There's very little to be impressed about.
Photo: CBS
3/7
5. 'Charmed'
Witches always seem to be resurrecting so it goes without saying Charmed was only a matter of time. The original disappeared from the airwaves in 2006, but this reboot is back now on the CW, TV's cheesiest network.
Photo: CW
4/7
4. 'Magnum P.I.'
Audiences said "aloha!" to the legendary Tom Selleck and his well-hidden erections in 1988. Now another less mustached man is back in his place.
Photo: CBS
5/7
3. 'The Conners'
Last year, all hailed Roseanne for making America's TV reboots great again after ending the series in 1997. One career-ending tweet later, the family saga now grinds on without her.
Photo: ABC
6/7
2. 'Last Man Standing'
It was only a year ago that this Tim Allen sitcom got the axe. But his conservative fans brought out their pitchforks, and Fox quickly brought it back to its feet. What's say you to that, Disney? Give us back James Gunn!
Photo: Fox
7/7
1. 'Queer Eye'
It was lights out for the Bravo makeover phenomenon in 2007. This year, Netflix brought it back, albeit with a shorter title, making these fancy boys hipper than ever.
Photo: Netflix
This is far from over: 8 Movies That Defined 2018