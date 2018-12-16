This Week in Trailers: ‘Glass’ Shatters Our Expectations

Glass

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s forthcoming sequel Glass, featuring new scenes while giving the highlight to Sarah Paulson’s character Dr. Ellie Staple. Glass will be released by Universal Pictures in North America on Jan. 18, 2019.

Playmobil: The Movie

Studiocanal has unleashed the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming Playmobil: The Movie, an animated romp in the vein of The LEGO Movie. The film is due out in theaters summer of 2019.

BrightBurn

For the better part of the year, we’ve heard about casting for the previously untitled James Gunn horror movie from Sony Pictures and Screen Gems. Now, the studio has revealed the first trailer for the film which is officially titled BrightBurn. Screen Gems will release the film wide theatrically in the U.S. over Memorial Day Weekend on May 24, 2019.

Captive State

The latest trailer from Focus Features’ upcoming sci-fi movie Captive State is here. The film takes place in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force. Instead of a typical alien invasion flick, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents. Focus Features will release Captive State in U.S. theaters on March 29, 2019.

The Mustang

Focus Features has released the official trailer for the upcoming drama The Mustang, starring Matthias Schoenaerts (Red Sparrow) and executive produced by Robert Redford. The movie will open in select theaters on March 15, 2019.

