The Best EPs of 2018

by John Grimley
Picking the best EPs can be a difficult task. More and more artists are releasing a slow trickle of new music or saving it all for an album. EPs may be slowly fading from the music landscape.

But these offerings prove they’re not gone yet. These EPs show what is great about the format. Artists aren’t afraid to experiment a little, cut loose, and try new things. That’s what EPs are perfect for.

With both established musicians and new voices on this list, there were plenty of EPs to check out this year. Here are the best EPs of 2018:

