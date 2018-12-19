'BlacKkKlansman'

BlacKkKlansman tells the story of Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer who successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan with the help of a Jewish-American detective in the 1970s. There is a brief celebration at the end of the film when the team thwarts a bombing plot, but the final moments drive home the movie's real message.

Following a knock on the door where Stallworth and his girlfriend are, the final scene depicts a large flaming cross surrounded by Klan members. Real footage of the white supremacist march that took place in Charlottesville in 2017 is edited in, including the car attack that killed Heather Heyer, one of the counter-protestors. Viewers also see Trump’s statement about there being “very fine people on both sides” and David Duke’s speech at the rally. Spike Lee wanted us to remember that racism still exists and still influences America at every level today.