Binge & Buy: ‘Equalizer 2’ Has a Score to Settle on Blu-ray

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon's weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Dec. 11!



Photo: Sony Pictures

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

The Equalizer 2

Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

Smallfoot

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, Smallfoot turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti (Channing Tatum) finds something he thought didn’t exist — a human.

Galveston

Roy (Ben Foster) is a heavy-drinking criminal enforcer and mob hit man whose boss set him up in a double-cross scheme. After killing his would-be assassins before they could kill him, Roy discovers Rocky (Elle Fanning), a young woman being held captive, and reluctantly takes her with him on his escape.

Peppermint

Young mother Riley North (Jennifer Garner) awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerilla.

Operation Finale

The thrilling true story of the secret mission led by Israeli intelligence agent Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac) to infiltrate Argentina and capture Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), the Nazi officer who masterminded the plans that sent millions of innocent Jews to their deaths during World War II, and bring him to justice.

Lizzie

A psychological thriller based on the infamous 1892 murders of the Borden family, starring Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny.

I Still See You

Bella Thorne stars in this film set 10 years after an apocalyptic event that killed millions and left the world inhabited by ghosts.

Viking Destiny

A Viking princess is forced to flee her kingdom after being framed for the murder of her father, the King.

Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness

After returning from his previous adventure, young Howard Lovecraft must lead an expedition including his father, Winfield, Uncle Randolph, and Miskatonic University’s Dr. Henry Armitage to Antarctica, to prevent the awakening of Cthulhu!

Support the Girls

Regina Hall stars as the hardworking manager of Double Whammies, a sports bar with curves. She runs the joint like a family, but over the course of one challenging day, her incurable optimism is tested by sketchy employees, bad customers, and an even worse boss.

Photo: Studio Ghibli

Reissues

My Neighbor Totoro: 30th Anniversary Edition

The limited-edition set comes housed in an elegant hard slipcase and includes a new 40-page book with stunning art and essays. Featured in a deluxe disc portfolio will be a Blu-ray of the film paired with hours of special features, and the film’s soundtrack made available on CD for the first time in North America.

Evil Dead 2(4K)

Sam Raimi’s 1987 classic comes home to 4K, where you can now see every one of Bruce Campbell’s maniacal expressions in perfect clarity.

The Thing From Another World

Arctic researchers discover a huge, frozen spaceling inside a crash-landed UFO, then fight for their lives after the murderous being (a pre-Gunsmoke James Arness) emerges from icy captivity.

Maniac

Directed by William Lustig and featuring landmark gore effects by Tom Savini, this relentlessly shocking and disturbing film was originally censored all over the world due to its graphic violence. Now Blue Underground is bringing you a brand-new 4K restoration from its recently discovered 16mm original camera negative, overflowing with hours of new and archival extras!

Texas Chainsaw: The Next Generation

Early appearances from Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger highlight this 1994 entry in the Leatherface saga!



Silent Night, Deadly Night 2

It’s garbage day! The notorious sequel comes to Blu-ray from Scream Factory loaded with extras and lots of Christmas carnage.

The Mangler

Tobe Hooper’s 1995 Stephen King adaptation stars Robert Englund in a story about an evil secret being kept by a small town.

Popeye The Sailor: The 1940s Volume 1

14 color shorts get the remastered Blu-ray treatment from Warner Archive as the spinach-fueled sailor man sets sail.

The Atomic Cafe

This 1982 cult classic juxtaposes Cold War history, propaganda, music, and culture, seamlessly crafted from government-produced educational and training films, newsreels and advertisements.

Wild Women

In this 1970 western directed by Don Taylor (The Great Scout and Cathouse Thursday), Hugh O’Brian (Ambush Bay) plays an Army engineer who recruits a band of boisterous female prisoners to accompany him on an undercover map-making assignment.

Foxfire

While vacationing in Arizona, beautiful socialite Amanda Lawrence (Jane Russell) meets handsome Jonathan Dartland (Jeff Chandler), an engineer at the local copper mine. The whirlwind courtship is culminated in a marriage hotly contested by Amanda’s mother (Frieda Inescort), who has learned that Dartland is a half-breed Apache Indian.

The Black Windmill

Screen legend Michael Caine is a British secret agent targeted for death by friend and foe alike in this riveting tale of mystery and suspense directed by the great Don Siegel.

Brewster McCloud

Brewster McCloud (Bud Cort) lives deep within the cavernous underground of the Houston Astrodome, but his dreams rise much higher. He aims to fly. Not in a plane. But with strapped-on wings he’s designing – encouraged by a mysterious woman (Sally Kellerman) who may be his guardian angel.

Mame

Lucille Ball brings star sparkle to the title role, a high-living grande dame who’s outlandishly eccentric and, when suddenly faced with raising an orphaned nephew, fiercely loving.

Pet Shop

From father and son producers Albert and Charles Band comes this completely crazy and totally twisted Moonbeam Entertainment family film classic, available now for the first time on any format since its VHS debut in 1994!



Photo: Universal Pictures

New on Digital HD

Night School

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish star in a laugh-out-loud comedy about a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes for a chance to pass the GED exam.

White Boy Rick

Based on true events, this film tells the moving story of a blue-collar father (Matthew McConaughey) and his teenage son (Richie Merritt). Fifteen-year-old Rick Wershe Jr., dubbed “White Boy Rick,” becomes the youngest FBI informant in history, and later a drug dealer, manipulated by the very system meant to protect him, abandoned by his FBI handlers, and sentenced to life in prison.

Maine (in theaters Dec. 13, digital HD Dec. 14)

A married Spanish woman named Bluebird (Laia Costa) attempts to hike the entire Appalachian Trail solo in order to find clarity, but her solitude is interrupted by a young American hiker (Thomas Mann). The pair develops an emotional and romantic connection while traveling together, but Bluebird ultimately must face the trail and her own feelings alone.

Bar Talks

In this exploration of the history of bar culture, world-renowned bartender and charismatic author Charles Schumann visits the world’s best bars in New York, Havana, and Tokyo.

Beyond White Space (in select theaters and VOD Dec. 14)

When a deep space fishing vessel is robbed by a gang of pirates, the Captain (Holt McCallany) makes a daring decision to go after a rare and nearly extinct species.



Photo: Hulu

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Two

The Emmy-winning series returns with a second season shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

Instinct: Season One (DVD)

Alan Cumming stars as Dr. Dylan Reinhart, a former CIA operative lured back to his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer.

Yellowstone: Season 1

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, patriarch of a Montana ranching family, and owner of the largest ranch in the U.S. It’s the story of Dutton’s fight to defend his land and his family from the modern day forces that threaten his way of life.

Family Guy Season Sixteen (DVD)

Big laughs, bigger laughs and occasionally medium laughs await you in this hilarious collection.

