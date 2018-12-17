The 11 Best Movie-to-TV Actor Transitions of 2018
This year in TV brought viewers endless hours of entertainment and captivating performances, from Bill Hader in Barry to Jonah Hill in Maniac. Some of the best performances came from movie stars who made the transition to the small screen in 2018. Let’s take a look at the 11 Best Movie-to-TV Actor Transitions of 2018.
Amy Adams in 'Sharp Objects'
Five-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams delivers a profoundly raw performance as Camille Preaker in HBO's limited series, Sharp Objects. Based on Gillian Flynn's novel, the show revolves around missing girls and unsolved murders while exploring Camille's disturbing past and her dysfunctional family. Adams' portrayal of the newspaper journalist is unflinchingly honest and relatable, effortlessly keeping you glued to the screen.
John Malkovich in 'Billions'
Few actors carry the star power and prestige that John Malkovich does. Nominated for multiple Oscars and Golden Globes, the Emmy winner appeared in Showtime's drama series Billions this year as Grigor Andolov, a ruthless Russian billionaire who gets into business with Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod. Even though Malkovich only appeared in three episodes, you couldn't ask for a more riveting movie star to grace the small screen and steal every scene.
Julia Roberts in 'Homecoming'
In the Amazon Prime original series, based on Gimlet Media's fictional podcast, Julia Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at Homecoming, a facility that helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. Years after leaving, the Department of Defense questions why she left. The mystery spins into mounting paranoia and unforeseen consequences that spiral out of control.
Homecoming serves as Roberts' first regular TV series role, and she brings her Oscar-winning talents and crackling chemistry with her in one of the best psychological thrillers this year.
Benicio Del Toro in 'Escape At Dannemora'
Escape At Dannemora is a Showtime limited series based on a real-life prison break that took place in upstate New York and spawned a massive manhunt. Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano, and Benicio Del Toro give stellar and often awe-inspiring performances. For Oscar winner Del Toro, the series (wonderfully directed by Ben Stiller) serves as his first TV run since 1995 as he embodies the menacingly manipulative role.
John Krasinski in 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'
After his breakout role as Jim Halpert in The Office, John Krasinski moved on to the big screen in movies like 13 Hours, Detroit, and the hit horror movie A Quiet Place, which he also directed. The Emmy-nominated actor returned to TV this year as the titular character in Amazon Prime's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, carrying the series through a successful first season and earning it a fast renewal. You can't help but root for the character, especially when Krasinski's performance brings out arguably the most fully-realized version of Jack Ryan that fans could ask for.
Patricia Clarkson in 'Sharp Objects'
Patricia Clarkson stars in Sharp Objects as Amy Adams' mother in a haunting role. In what is arguably the Oscar nominee's best showing to date, Clarkson's Adora Crellin is both a victim and perpetrator of generational abuse and trauma. The character will stay with you long after you've finished the series, and you'll definitely be grateful she's not your mother.
Luke Evans in 'The Alienist'
Versatile movie star Luke Evans made his way to the small screen this year in TNT's The Alienist, based on the best-selling book by Caleb Carr. Evans stars as newspaper illustrator John Moore, who teams up with the brilliant Dakota Fanning's Sara Howard and Daniel Brühl's obsessive and intelligent criminal psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler in seeking out who's responsible for brutally killing boy prostitutes.
The trio make a wonderful team with undeniable chemistry as complex human nature and relationships are explored throughout the series. Evans, however, was often a scene-stealer, and we can't wait to see more of him and his friends in the second installment The Angel of Darkness, which is currently filming.
Emma Stone in 'Maniac'
Netflix's psychological dark comedy-drama Maniac is based on the 2014 Norwegian series and is largely set in fantasy worlds. Emma Stone and Jonah Hill play two characters who join the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each struggling with mental health disorders. The three-day drug trial is meant to solve their problems, but things don't go as planned.
Maniac is an enthralling and visually striking narrative that is made even stronger by unforgettable performances by Stone and Hill. Stone particularly stands out as Annie Landsberg, offering a mesmerizing portrayal in a career-high performance.
Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Patrick Melrose'
Benedict Cumberbatch has made a name for himself blowing away audiences as Sherlock Holmes. His portrayal of real-life mathematical genius Alan Turing in The Imitation Game earned him an Oscar nomination. He's also known for his performance as Marvel's very own Doctor Strange.
This year, Cumberbatch returned to TV in Showtime's miniseries Patrick Melrose, playing a man who suffered a traumatic childhood which led him down a path into addiction. Based on the semi-autobiographical books by Edward St. Aubyn, Cumberbatch's intense and stunning performance illuminates Patrick's severe substance abuse, privilege, past trauma, and withdrawals as he travels through chaotic mental states. Cumberbatch received a well-deserved Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of the very complicated character.
Penélope Cruz in 'American Crime Story'
Oscar winner Penélope Cruz took on the role of Donatella Versace in FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Cruz infuses her role as the sister of Gianni Versace, the designer who was murdered by spree killer Andrew Cunanan, with grace and heart. The story reveals Donatella as the mastermind behind the brand's global empire who guided the company through many successful years. Cruz's grounding performance earned the actress an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination while also giving the real-life Donatella some belated respect.
Jim Carrey in 'Kidding'
In his first television series since In Living Color (1990-2001), Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey stars as Jeff, a.k.a Mr. Pickles, a children's television icon. After a tragedy, Jeff's life begins to take a downward spiral. As Jeff struggles to deal with his lack of closure and the existential crisis that he is no longer in charge of his own life, his sanity starts to crumble. It's impossible to imagine this role belonging to any other actor after witnessing Carrey's vulnerably devastating and riveting performance.
