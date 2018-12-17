The 11 Best Movie-to-TV Actor Transitions of 2018

Julia Roberts in 'Homecoming'

In the Amazon Prime original series, based on Gimlet Media's fictional podcast, Julia Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at Homecoming, a facility that helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. Years after leaving, the Department of Defense questions why she left. The mystery spins into mounting paranoia and unforeseen consequences that spiral out of control.

Homecoming serves as Roberts' first regular TV series role, and she brings her Oscar-winning talents and crackling chemistry with her in one of the best psychological thrillers this year.