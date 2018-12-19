12 Legendary Bands Still Touring
Photo: Michael Bezjian / Contributor (Getty Images)
When members of legendary bands reach a certain age, it’s almost expected that they’ll ride off into the sunset and enjoy retirement. Many rock legends do indeed decide to hang up the frets and spend their golden years reminiscing about the good old days or exploring a side project.
These 12 legendary bands eschew all that to tour. With some of these groups featuring members in their 70s, it’s pretty impressive that they still take their show on the road.
Here are 12 classic bands that still bring it, night in and night out:
Say what: 5 Of The Weirdest Reasons Bands Canceled Tours Or Shows
1/12
Kiss
Gene Simmons and company are still bringing the tongues and face paint to a stadium near you.
Photo: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Gamers' Choice Awards
2/12
Fleetwood Mac
Rumors of Fleetwood Mac no longer on the road proved to be false, as the band has survived several break-ups and are still at it.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
3/12
Rod Stewart
The British crooner still hits the road. His latest tour is an international jaunt throughout Europe.
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
4/12
ZZ Top
Have beards, will travel. ZZ Top is making it look easy in dark sunglasses and their signature facial hair.
Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
5/12
Bruce Springsteen
The Boss is still packing stadiums throughout the world, as he just announced a 2019 tour.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iStar
6/12
Aerosmith
Steven Tyler takes a break from yukking it up on TV to go back on the road.
Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage
7/12
Blue Oyster Cult
Still preaching about the Reaper, BOC has shows throughout North America in 2019. No word on whether Godzilla will show up.
Photo: Brill/ullstein bild (Getty Images)
8/12
Styx
Styx still continues to tour endlessly in 2018 and into 2019, going to big and small venues.
Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images
9/12
Elton John
Supposedly this will be Sir Elton John's last ever tour, but it's a hell of a way to go out. Claiming over 300 shows, and spanning five continents, Elton John will be on tour through 2021.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
10/12
Ozzy Osbourne
The Prince of Darkness continues to blast shows in 2019. He calls this tour the "No More Tours" ...er, tour. We'll see if he holds to it.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
11/12
Judas Priest
Continuing their quest to "Shout at the Devil," Judas Priest shows no signs of slowing down in 2018. Maybe they really did make a deal with a devil?
Photo: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images
12/12
The Rolling Stones
The very icons of longevity, we don't know if even the Rolling Stones expected they'd last this long. Their tour will undoubtedly come to a stadium near you.
Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance (Getty Images)