The Most Underrated Movies of 2018

by Patrick Green
Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Mandatory’s Most Underrated Movies of 2018 is a collection of underdog films that are true originals. Not one of these standalone films includes a prequel, sequel nor are based on any preexisting comic, TV show, etc.

That could be why these films flew under the radar, but now that you know, watching every one of them should be your New Year’s resolution.

