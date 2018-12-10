Monday Morning Jolt: Music To Get You Through December’s Darkest Days

Photo: Kerkez (Getty Images)

For this week’s Monday Morning Jolt, we wanted to take a break from the holiday festivities. Non-stop cheer isn’t realistic, and frankly, it’s exhausting. Even with the holidays, December can be a bummer of a month. Not only does football wind down, but December also has continual darkness, freezing weather, and college finals.

That’s why, in this playlist, we focused on the feels. It’s totally normal to feel a little down once in a while, and that’s what these songs are for. So plug in and take a break from the holiday cheer with Blind Melon, The Postal Service, and more. #feelsbadman

