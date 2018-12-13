Brad Pitt in 'Deadpool 2'

Brad Pitt being revealed as the invisible mute superhero The Vanisher in Deadpool 2 just as he is getting electrocuted to death was definitely one of the funniest cameos this year. Pitt immediately agreed to the split-second cameo after Ryan Reynolds reached out to him, and the scene was shot over a two hour period during post-production in L.A.

A few other notable stars also briefly appeared onscreen in the bloody sequel, including an unrecognizable Matt Damon as a redneck discussing the importance of toilet paper hygiene and a hilarious glimpse of the X-Men: Dark Phoenix cast hiding from Deadpool in the X-Mansion.