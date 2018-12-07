Best Musical Artist Feuds of 2018

Photo: Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images) and Stephanie Keith / Stringer (Getty Images)

Another year is coming to an end, and it was a doozy in terms of musical artist feuds. This year included a bounty of hilarious spats, some of which were continuations of long-standing arguments. The best beef of 2018 involves two famous people who can’t really remember why they hate each other.

It takes a real commitment to keep petty musical artist feuds going for months over something long-forgotten. Lucky for us, there are plenty of stars out there ready to do just that.

Here are the best musical artist feuds of 2018:

1/6 Azealia Banks vs. Lana del Rey Like most beefs, this one started on Twitter. Banks took umbrage with Lana del Rey's criticism of Kanye (more on him in a minute). Del Rey didn't take kindly to Banks' comments and the spat got pretty ugly. This one probably isn't over, not by a long shot. Photos: Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images and Stephanie Keith / Stringer (Getty Images)

2/6 50 Cent vs. Ja Rule This is some aged beef, as Ja Rule has been feuding with 50 Cent since 1999. It all started because supposedly Ja Rule was robbed by a friend of his now-enemy. 50 Cent isn't one to back down, and the two have been trading insults ever since. Fiddy even bought out 200 tickets to a Ja Rule show so he could play for empty seats. Now that's petty. Photo: Tom Briglia/ Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

3/6 Drake vs. Pusha T Pusha T's beef started with a good old fashioned label fight, as he hated Cash Money Records. In 2012 he began fighting with Lil Wayne and Drake got sucked into this beef just by signing on the same label. However, it hit a new high when Pusha T released a track accusing Drake of fathering a hidden child. Damn. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage and Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

4/6 Kanye vs. Taylor Swift Yeezy has a long and storied history of creating drama where there doesn't need to be any, The burden of being a genius, we suppose? However, Taylor Swift was not the most ideal target. This feud is healthy and well in 2018 after both artists took opposing political sides. Let the battle begin. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images and Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images



5/6 Machine Gun Kelly vs. Eminem Machine Gun Kelly apparently showed preference to a certain rap mogul's daughter. This wouldn't be so bad if it hadn't been one of the angriest rappers ever. Eminem didn't take kindly to the attention to his daughter and hit back with a quick diss track. MGK responded with his own, and we were off. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

6/6 Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B Nicki Minaj took a shot at Cardi B's parenting skills and it sparked a war with a then-up-and-coming star. A mere couple days after Cardi B took herself off tour to care for her new daughter, no less. Now the two have simmering hatred for each other, and Cardi has even thrown her shoes at Minaj. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images