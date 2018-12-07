Music

Best Musical Artist Feuds of 2018

by John Grimley
Photo: Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images) and Stephanie Keith / Stringer (Getty Images)

Another year is coming to an end, and it was a doozy in terms of musical artist feuds. This year included a bounty of hilarious spats, some of which were continuations of long-standing arguments. The best beef of 2018 involves two famous people who can’t really remember why they hate each other.

It takes a real commitment to keep petty musical artist feuds going for months over something long-forgotten. Lucky for us, there are plenty of stars out there ready to do just that.

Here are the best musical artist feuds of 2018:

