New Wearable Technology Helps People Hear Music Through Their Skin

Photo: Philani Gabela / EyeEm (Getty Images)

A new music technology has created a new way to appreciate music. The wearable device translates music through a person’s skin.

Not Impossible Labs calls their device “Music: Not Impossible.” It was originally created when the inventor watched deaf music fans get close to the speakers at a concert to better feel the music vibrations.

Be gone, Santa songs: Christmas Music Alternatives

The device plugs directly into a concert venue’s sound system and sends a series of electronic pulses in sync with different musical tracks. You can see it in action here:

While originally designed to help deaf music fans, the concept can be appreciated by any concert-goer. It gives a new appreciation to the ebbs and flows of music composition through physical sensations, like concerts where you really feel the performance.

Don’t just feel it, play it: The 9 Best Music Video Games You’ll Ever Play

Not Impossible Labs anticipates a whole new type of musician to emerge. Instead of new songs, we might get to experience full-body remixes from artists who excel at using existing songs and creating body interpretations for them.

Imagine listening to a song with tailored physical feedback to go with it. So far, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer, and Pharrell are all fans.

If it works as advertised, the accessibility it could bring to people is incredible. If not, it’ll be just another musical oddity.