10 Reasons Why the ‘Beastie Boys Book’ is ‘Ill Communication’

by Patrick Green
Photo: Frank Micelotta (Getty Images)

The Beastie Boys wrote a book. That’s one sentence we never thought we would type but a lot has happened over the past 30-plus years. The New York City rap trio of Adam Mike Diamond (Mike D), Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, and the late, great Adam “MCA” Yauch was the “black sheep” of the 1980s hip-hop scene but evolved into one of the most enduring and endearing rap groups of all-time. 

The Beastie Boys Book is a 500-page memoir of the trio’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career. Filled with hilarious drawings, behind-the-scenes photos, and LOL stories about their countless exploits, it perfectly captures the free-flowing, off-the-dome synchronicity of their rhymes as Mike D and Ad-Rock “Pass the Mic” with the narration. It’s a must-read for any fan. Here are some of the highlights.

